Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Argyle Police Blotter

By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Sept. 13 at 8:42 a.m., a resident reported that the vehicle he recently bought “might have a questionable past.”

On Sept. 13 at 8:52 p.m., a resident on Rolling Acres Drive reported that a black car was parked on the side of the street, and the caller didn’t know to whom the car belongs or why it’s there. The caller called back to say the officer can disregard because “it’s a senior thing doing random things with their parents.”

On Sept. 16 at 2:32 p.m., a caller reported that they were trying to find an apartment complex where a man on Facebook Marketplace claimed he found a baby and was trying to locate the parents. In a message to the caller, the man provided a pin on his location, but not an address, and it appeared to be in Argyle. The caller then couldn’t message the man. An officer told the caller that there aren’t any apartments in Argyle and was unable to find the post on Facebook, so they advised the caller to contact Denton Police.

On Sept. 17 at 11:09 a.m., a resident called police because he found drugs on his property.

On Sept. 17 at 7:31 p.m., a resident reported that her grandson and his friend were receiving strange text messages, saying someone is watching them. The caller asked for an officer to check the house, but then called back to say they think the texts are a prank and the officer can disregard.

On Sept. 20 at 8:08 a.m., a resident on Skyridge Drive reported that there was a foot-long snake, possibly a copperhead, in her bathroom. An officer captured and relocated the snake.

On Sept. 23 at 1:48 a.m., an officer saw a broken sprinkler on Parkside Drive spraying “massive amounts of water” about 18 feet up in the air and onto the sidewalk and street. The officer left a door hanger to alert the homeowner.

On Sept. 24 at 9:14 a.m., a resident on Boonesville Bend reported that a vehicle ran through their yard during the night and damaged a tree and other property.

On Sept. 25 at 9:53 a.m., a caller reported that their daughter’s tires were slashed at Cross Timbers Community Church. A responding officer ascertained the tires were deflated due to an abrupt impact, such as hitting a curb.

On Sept. 26 at 2:10 a.m., a Stonecrest Road resident reported that earlier that night, he was in an altercation over a girl at the Shell gas station on Hwy 377, and he just heard loud banging outside. When he went outside, he found that someone had keyed his car, left a note that said “Don’t F around,” and may have tried to break a window out.

On Sept. 27 at 9:08 p.m., a resident on 10th Street reported that a car kept going into the alley for a few seconds, then leaving and coming back. An officer contacted the driver, who said he was “playing a game for school.”

On Sept. 28 at 6 a.m., a resident on River Meadows Lane reported a minivan had been sitting on the street since 5:40 a.m. The caller approached the man in the van, who said he was studying, but the caller reported him anyway. The man told the responding officer that he was waiting for his child to finish Bible study and he was studying for his flight test while he waited. He had a tablet with flight study material displayed, and “nothing nefarious was observed,” so he was cleared for takeoff.

On Sept. 28 at 10:29 p.m., an officer stopped on Mint Road to check on a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The subject was taking pictures of Mars and Jupiter, but not Uranus.

On Sept. 29 at 8:39 p.m., a resident on Streetside Lane reported that a man had been sitting in a sedan for a few hours in the alleyway. The responding officer found that the man was working security, and would be there all night.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

