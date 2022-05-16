Flower Mound cheerleaders invited to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Flower Mound High School cheerleading squad has been invited to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the girls are eagerly raising money to fund the trip.

Alyse Tritton, the Jaguars’ varsity cheerleading coach, said she thinks they got the invitation based on performances last year, including making it to the UIL state finals and the semifinals at nationals. Tritton told the team about the opportunity a couple weeks ago.

“They were so excited,” Tritton said. “They all said that no matter what, they have to go. I told them it’s expensive and they’ll have to work really hard to advertise and fundraise, and they’re up for the challenge.”

The Jaguar cheerleaders will walk the parade with up to 500 other cheer programs. As part of the trip, they’ll also have opportunities to see broadway shows, make a special appearance on NBC and see some of the sights in the city that never sleeps.

“It’s a really cool opportunity for the girls because they will get a special tour around New York City and represent Flower Mound,” Tritton said.

The Jaguars cheerleaders are currently raising funds through a sponsorship drive through local businesses, and other fundraisers will include the Junior Jags cheerleading camp, potential bake sales, Jaguar Spirit sales and more.

“We’ve got a long way to go, so anything helps,” Tritton said.

To support the FMHS Jaguar cheerleaders fundraising efforts, contact Juli Gesino, second vice president of the Jaguar Spirit Booster Club, at [email protected]