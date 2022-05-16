Burglary suspects crash at local park after police pursuit

Three vehicle burglary suspects are in custody and a fourth on the run Monday after leading Flower Mound police on a chase and crashing their vehicle at Murrell Park, according to a news release from the Flower Mound Police Department.

About 1 p.m. Monday, FMPD responded to a reported vehicle burglary in the 4800 block of Briar Creek Drive, where the caller said the suspects stole power tools from a pool service truck and fled in a white Mercedes van. Police located the van and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the van didn’t stop, leading police on a four-mile pursuit from the 2900 block of Long Prairie Road to the Murrell Park entrance, where the van struck another vehicle.

Three suspects got out of the van and fled on foot, while one stayed in the van. Police took the one in the van and two of the suspects on foot into custody, and officers are still searching for the fourth suspect. Police do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

Immediately after the crash, one suspect and one civilian were treated on the scene, and another suspect and a construction worker were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FMPD.