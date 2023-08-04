Friday, August 4, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Marcus Marquettes invited to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6
Photo courtesy of the Marcus Marquettes

The Marcus Marquettes drill team is currently fundraising to support its upcoming trip to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Director Alice Dack said a choreographer at the parade has worked with the Marquettes, and she has seen firsthand how strong the team’s work ethic and technical skills are. The parade decided to invite the Marquettes instead of a college drill team like it usually does.

Dack said the Marquettes were surprised, and thrilled, when they learned about the invitation.

“We planned a trick,” she said. “The outgoing captain and head service officer pretended like they were giving a presentation, but instead it was a video revealing the invitation. They all freaked out, they were so excited.”

The trip means the Marquettes’ preparatory and fundraising efforts have been sent into overdrive.

“It’s not a cheap endeavor to take 50 dancers to New York City for a week,” Dack said.

The Marquettes will be washing cars Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Handel’s ice cream shop at 2200 Justin Road. The drill team will also be selling t-shirts and collecting donations from friends and family. Corporate sponsorships are also available.

“Every bit helps,” Dack said.

To donate, go to marcusdrillteam.com or email Dack at [email protected].

“We’re really proud of our kids and excited they get to represent Marcus in such a special way,” Dack said.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

