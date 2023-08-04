Abbott to visit Denton for Save Women’s Sports Act ceremony

Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Denton County on Monday for the ceremonial signing of new legislation that prevents transgender women from competing in women’s sports at Texas colleges and universities.

The Dallas and Austin chapters of Independent Women’s Voice and Independent Women’s Network will join Abbott for the ceremonial signing of the Save Women’s Sports Act at 2 p.m. at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame at Texas Woman’s University, 307 Administration Drive in Denton. Abbott previously signed the bill into law on June 15.

Riley Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer, and Paula Scanlan, IWV advisor and former NCAA swimmer, will deliver remarks along with Abbott about the importance of the new law, according to a IWF news release. They will be joined by several Texas female athletes, including 20-time All-American swimmer Katy Arris Wilson, a University of Texas Hall of Famer.

“I am thankful to Gov. Greg Abbott for supporting women and girls at all levels of competitive sport — including collegiate athletes,” Gaines said in a statement. “(He) has sent a powerful message to Texans and to all Americans that we must protect the female category in sport if women and girls are to have equal athletic opportunities required by law.”