New Texas law bans biological men from competing in women’s college sports

Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday signed the Save Women’s Sports Act passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session into law at the Texas Capitol. The new law will prohibit biological men from competing against female athletes at Texas colleges and universities. It will go into effect in September.

“Today is an important day for female athletes across the state of Texas, including little girls who aspire to one day compete in college sports,” said Governor Abbott. “The Save Women’s Sports Act protects young women at Texas colleges and universities by prohibiting men from competing on a team or as an individual against them in college sports. Sports have inspired many women to cast bold visions and dreams of what they want to achieve. The legacy of women’s sports will be safeguarded for generations to come. Women in Texas can be assured that the integrity of their sports will be protected in our state.”

In 2021, Governor Abbott signed similar legislation to keep boys out of girls’ sports in Texas public schools.

The Governor was joined at the bill signing ceremony by Senators Mayes Middleton and Donna Campbell; Representatives Caroline Harris, Tom Oliverson, and Valoree Swanson; former collegiate swimmer Jeri Shanteau; collegiate basketball player Kassidy Comer; powerlifter Jade Dickens; collegiate swimmer Ellie McLeod; collegiate volleyball player Makenna Miller; and other women’s sports advocates.

I signed a law in 2021 to stop biological boys competing in girls’ sports at the K-12 level. Today, we expanded that protection to women’s collegiate sports. I thank Rep. Swanson & Sen. Middleton for bringing the Save Women’s Sports Act to my desk. https://t.co/H1YJyZnDzi pic.twitter.com/Wnq0MsWvZu — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 15, 2023

Senate Bill 15 (Middleton/Swanson) prohibits a biological male from competing in a college-level athletic competition designated for a biological female athlete to maintain competitive fairness. The bill also creates a mechanism for people to seek injunctive relief against a Texas public college or university or intercollegiate athletic team if it violates the provisions of the bill.

The Texas attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Biden administration over its interpretation of Title IX — which was expanded two years ago to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity — arguing that noncompliance puts Texas schools at risk of losing federal funding. This lawsuit highlights an existing rift between Texas legislation and the 51-year-old federal civil rights law.

The attorney general’s announcement noted that this was Texas’s 50th lawsuit against the Biden administration.