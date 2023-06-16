Friday, June 16, 2023
New Texas law bans biological men from competing in women’s college sports

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Governor Greg Abbott signed the Save Women's Sports Act into law at the Texas Capitol.

Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday signed the Save Women’s Sports Act passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session into law at the Texas Capitol. The new law will prohibit biological men from competing against female athletes at Texas colleges and universities. It will go into effect in September.

“Today is an important day for female athletes across the state of Texas, including little girls who aspire to one day compete in college sports,” said Governor Abbott. “The Save Women’s Sports Act protects young women at Texas colleges and universities by prohibiting men from competing on a team or as an individual against them in college sports. Sports have inspired many women to cast bold visions and dreams of what they want to achieve. The legacy of women’s sports will be safeguarded for generations to come. Women in Texas can be assured that the integrity of their sports will be protected in our state.”

In 2021, Governor Abbott signed similar legislation to keep boys out of girls’ sports in Texas public schools.

The Governor was joined at the bill signing ceremony by Senators Mayes Middleton and Donna Campbell; Representatives Caroline Harris, Tom Oliverson, and Valoree Swanson; former collegiate swimmer Jeri Shanteau; collegiate basketball player Kassidy Comer; powerlifter Jade Dickens; collegiate swimmer Ellie McLeod; collegiate volleyball player Makenna Miller; and other women’s sports advocates.

Senate Bill 15 (Middleton/Swanson) prohibits a biological male from competing in a college-level athletic competition designated for a biological female athlete to maintain competitive fairness. The bill also creates a mechanism for people to seek injunctive relief against a Texas public college or university or intercollegiate athletic team if it violates the provisions of the bill.

The Texas attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Biden administration over its interpretation of Title IX — which was expanded two years ago to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity — arguing that noncompliance puts Texas schools at risk of losing federal funding. This lawsuit highlights an existing rift between Texas legislation and the 51-year-old federal civil rights law.

In the 2020 case Bostock v. Clayton County, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employment discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to gay and transgender workers as well.

Subsequently, the Biden administration updated the Title IX regulations to comply with the Bostock ruling by prohibiting discrimination in educational activities and programs on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

In April, the Biden administration proposed an amendment that would prohibit blanket bans barring transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. The amendment applies to K-12 schools, as well as universities.

The attorney general’s announcement noted that this was Texas’s 50th lawsuit against the Biden administration.

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

