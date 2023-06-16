Local firefighters put out grass fires, rescue fawn

Firefighters with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District) extinguished multiple grass fires on Thursday night and rescued a fawn.

Firefighters responded to reports of grass fires along I-35W, near the FM 407 interchange just after 6 p.m. Personnel from the Flower Mound and Justin fire departments also responded, as did the Texas Game Wardens. The grass fires encompassed about 40-50 acres, and crews cleared the scene about 9:15 p.m., with no injuries reported, according to the ESD.

While dousing the grass fire, ESD firefighters came upon a fawn and rescued it, providing oxygen and water. The Argyle Police Department then transported the fawn to WildRescue, where she received fluids.

On Friday morning, she’s doing better, walking around on her own and hungry. She will be transported to Fawns and Friends, a rehab and release facility for orphaned and injured fawns, to continue rehabilitation.