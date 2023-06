A new breakfast shop is coming soon to south Flower Mound.

Parlor Doughnuts — a popular chain serving craft doughnuts, coffee and more — will open a location at 1450 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100, the town of Flower Mound announced Friday. Parlor is well known for its 20 flavors of layered doughnuts made fresh daily, as well as breakfast sandwiches, breakfast tacos, milkshakes and breakfast drinks.

No opening date has been announced yet.

Click here for more information.