Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for North Texas, including Denton County, through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Isolated severe storms are expected to pop up throughout the region in the evening hours. Main concerns will be very large hail (bigger than baseballs), damaging winds up to 80 mph and a couple tornadoes. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather, including the formation of tornadoes.

“Not everyone will see storms, but be prepared to take shelter if need be,” the weather service said on social media.