Old Town Splash Park grand opening set for this weekend

The city of Lewisville is inviting the community to the grand opening of the newly renovated Old Town Splash Park this weekend.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wayne Frady Park, 535 West College St. in Lewisville. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will have its Play Lewisville On Wheels team at the event, featuring a bunch of fun games, music and cold treats, according to a city news release.

The city began converting Old Town Aquatic Park from a swimming pool to a splash park back in July 2021 because of a nationwide lifeguard shortage. The new design includes five above-ground, nature-based features, four splash zones, and multiple shade structures. It operates on recirculated water, so that the city does not waste a ton of water or lose it through evaporation.

The city tried a soft opening of the Old Town Splash Park in late May, to lead up to the official grand opening, but it had to be closed on June 4 because of mechanical issues. It will remain closed until Saturday’s grand opening, according to the city.

Old Town Splash Park will operate seasonally, May-September, depending on the weather. During the open season, the splash park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission will be free.