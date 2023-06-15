Thursday, June 15, 2023
Argyle ISD promotes principal to assistant superintendent role

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Dr. Dawn Jordan, photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD announced Wednesday that it has named Dr. Dawn Jordan as the district’s new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Jordan has 21 years of experience in education, including 12 in campus leadership roles. She has been a principal in AISD for the last four years, most recently leading the opening of the new Argyle South Elementary School in Canyon Falls for 2022-23. She replaces Dr. Deana Steeber, who left AISD last month to become superintendent of Sulphur Springs ISD.

“I am very pleased and excited to have Dr. Jordan as the new Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction,” said Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “Dr. Jordan has been a valuable member of the AISD leadership team as Argyle Intermediate principal, Fifth Grade Center principal and most recently opened South Elementary. She has a high level of knowledge in curriculum and instruction as well as knowledge of working with and serving various special populations.”

Before joining Argyle ISD, Jordan was named the 2018 Lewisville ISD PTA Principal of the Year, and she was nominated for LISD Principal of the Year in 2019. In Argyle South Elementary’s first year, Jordan helped implement Professional Learning Communities, initiated Learning Walks to share best practices for teachers and developed a campus strategic plan and emergency plan, according to an Argyle ISD news release. When she was the principal at Argyle Intermediate School, the campus received an “A” in accountability and all distinctions.

“I am honored to be selected for this position and to join the talent represented on this team,” Jordan said. “I look forward to contributing to this district’s future and maintaining our exemplary success. Argyle has a very special place in my heart, and I am committed to supporting staff and students as we grow and learn together.”

Argyle ISD will immediately begin its search for the new principal at South Elementary. It is also searching for a new superintendent to replace Wright, who is retiring this summer.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

