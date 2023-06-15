Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

A cyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital on Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle at a busy Flower Mound intersection.

A 69-year-old woman driving an SUV was headed west on FM 1171 and started turning right onto FM 2499 about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman. While making the turn, the vehicle struck a 21-year-old man who was riding a bike in the crosswalk.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to FMPD. The heavily damaged bicycle was loaded into a fire truck, and some minor damage could be seen on the front of the SUV. Police did not issue any charges or citations.