Highland Village awards contract for first phase of street improvement project

The Highland Village City Council recently awarded a construction contract for the first phase of its Street Improvement Project, signaling roadwork will start soon.

At the May 23 City Council meeting, the council approved a resolution awarding the Phase 1 Street Improvement Project to Reynolds Asphalt and Construction Company for $1,342,935.50, according to a news release from the city on Wednesday. The city’s pavement evaluation program identified streets that require pavement improvement.

The project will take place in phases, beginning with Phase 1, which will include improvements to Glenmere Drive, Camden Drive, Turpin Drive, La Mesa Drive, Medina Drive (from Brazos Boulevard to just south of La Mesa Drive), Catlin Circle, Catlin Terrace, Raney Drive, Moran Drive and Lakeland Drive. Full depth reclamation will be done on these streets, according to the city news release.

The project is funded through the 2022 Street Bond Program.