Local firehouse dog dies

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District) announced Friday night that its firehouse dog Ollie has died at the age of 5.

Ollie was diagnosed with large cell lymphoma about a month ago and it spread aggressively, according to the district.

“It takes a special pup to be a firehouse dog,” the ESD said in a social media post. “Ollie joined our fire family as a young rescue and quickly called Station 511 home. Ollie was a friend to all and greeted firefighters and visitors with his famous booming barks and a wagging tail. He had all of us trained to give him treats and was dearly loved.”

When Station 511 firefighters were on late night calls, they’d return to the firehouse to find Ollie waiting up for them to come back so he could go to bed, too.

“He was the bestest boy and will be forever missed.”