Thousands receive school supplies at Lewisville ISD Back-to-School Fair

On Saturday, thousands of Lewisville ISD students received free school supplies at the district’s annual Back-to-School Fair.

Families who attended the fair were greeted by LISD volunteers as they made their way through Lewisville High School, according to a district news release. Students received vision tests and any necessary immunizations, completed physicals and received a brand new backpack full of school supplies. Families also engaged with several community organizations in attendance and were treated to lunch as the day concluded.

“In our district we believe that education is the shared responsibility of students, staff, and our community,” the district said in a statement. “We are so grateful to the LISD staff members, volunteers and sponsors from around the community who took on this responsibility, ensuring that all of our students start the school year off strong.”

