Tuesday, August 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Thousands receive school supplies at Lewisville ISD Back-to-School Fair

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
74
Photos courtesy of Lewisville ISD

On Saturday, thousands of Lewisville ISD students received free school supplies at the district’s annual Back-to-School Fair.

Families who attended the fair were greeted by LISD volunteers as they made their way through Lewisville High School, according to a district news release. Students received vision tests and any necessary immunizations, completed physicals and received a brand new backpack full of school supplies. Families also engaged with several community organizations in attendance and were treated to lunch as the day concluded.

“In our district we believe that education is the shared responsibility of students, staff, and our community,” the district said in a statement. “We are so grateful to the LISD staff members, volunteers and sponsors from around the community who took on this responsibility, ensuring that all of our students start the school year off strong.”

Click here to see a list of sponsors.

Previous articleLocal firehouse dog dies
Next articleTown officials call police on Argyle Seniors at contentious meeting
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.