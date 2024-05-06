Town partially closes Twin Coves Park

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that due to recent rainfall and the high water level of Grapevine Lake, portions of Twin Coves Park have been closed.

RV sites 1-16, cabins 17-19, the day-use pavilion, watercraft rentals and the boat ramp are all temporarily closed, and the town is not taking reservations for those sites until further notice. Staff members will contact those who have reservations this week to discuss options, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. You can contact them at 972-874-6399 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The rest of the park remains open for now, as the town continues to closely monitor the lake level.