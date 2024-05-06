TxDOT begins roadwork on FM 1171; expect lane closures, delays

The Texas Department of Transportation recently began roadwork along a large section of eastbound and westbound FM 1171, which will impact traffic in Flower Mound and Lewisville over the next few weeks.

The project includes full-depth concrete repairs from FM 2499 to I-35E, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. To complete the work, TxDOT will have shifting lane closures that will reduce traffic to one lane. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

According to a TxDOT spokesperson, the work is expected to be complete by June, weather permitting.