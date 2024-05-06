Monday, May 6, 2024
Marcus students collecting used LEGOs for kids in foster care

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Two Marcus High School Students, Jai and Neel Narayan, are hoping to collect used LEGOs from the community to give to kids in foster care.

Jai and Neel previously co-founded the annual LEGO Drive for Marcus Robotics, asking for donations of new LEGO toys at Christmastime, but many people also offered to donate used LEGOs and they found another use for used LEGOs. The Narayans have teamed up with DFW Angels to give LEGO toys to area children in foster care.

“Their goal is to give as many children as possible access to STEM toys over the summer,” said their mother, Erica Narayan. “Both of them believe their love for STEM started with LEGOs. Since they were little they would spend hours putting together complex LEGO pieces.”

As they have gotten older, Jai and Neel have progressed from LEGOs to an FTC robotics team and FLL youth mentors.

“They have seen first hand how LEGOs have not only inspired them but the youth they mentor,” Erica said. “They are asking if anyone in the community has old LEGOs laying around if they would consider donating them to this cause.”

If you would like to donate to the LEGO drive, or to set up a collection box at your business, contact Erica at [email protected]. You can also donate at a collection box at the Highland Village Police Department, 1000 Highland Village Road.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

