Embracing tankless water heaters: Efficiency and challenges

So, you’re thinking about ditching that old clunky water tank for something more modern? Enter tankless water heaters – they’re all the rage, and for good reason.

First off, let’s talk savings. Tankless heaters only heat water when you need it, unlike those old tanks that keep gallons hot all day, every day. That means you’re not wasting energy (or money) on heating water you’re not even using. Plus, they’re smaller and mount on the wall, saving you space and looking sleek in your home.

A couple of considerations before you buy: For one, they’re pricier upfront. You’ll shell out more bucks to get one installed compared to a traditional tank. And if you’re retrofitting, brace yourself for some modifications to your setup, which can add to the bill. Retrofitting a gas system is usually less invasive and costly than doing an all-electric system as oftentimes an electric system requires a panel upgrade.

Endless but not unlimited. If everyone decides to hop in the shower at once or you’re running the dishwasher and washing machine simultaneously, you might hit some hot water snags. Tankless heaters have limits on how much hot water they can pump out at once, so keep that in mind when you’re planning your household water usage. Don’t confuse “endless” hot water with “instant” hot water. The tankless will provide a never-ending supply of hot water but if your heater is on the opposite side of the home from the shower you will still have to wait for the hot water to travel to the fixture. There are circulating systems that eliminate the wait.

But hey, don’t let these challenges scare you off. The perks of tankless water heaters are totally worth it.

Considering making the switch? Consult with your plumbing professional to design a system that will fit your needs. This is not a DIY project.

Give us a call at 940-535-7494 or book online at forcehomeservices.com.

(Sponsored content)