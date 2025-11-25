Texas Woman’s University grad named new principal of Justin Elementary

Dr. Sarah Thornell will take over principal duties for Justin Elementary School after its current principal announced his retirement, Northwest ISD announced on Thursday.

She is currently the principal at Sendera Ranch Elementary, but will transfer over to Justin Elementary to replace Dr. Stephen Garretson when he retires in December.

Dr. Thornell said she is excited for the move and hopes to build on the foundation laid by Dr. Garretson and the school’s teachers and staff.

“Justin Elementary School has a rich history in Northwest ISD, and I’m excited to get to know the students, staff and community,” she said. “I look forward to partnering with our teachers and parents to ensure all our Jaguars continue to grow and thrive.”

According to the district, Dr. Thornell has held the principal role at Sendera Ranch since 2023 after serving as a principal in White Settlement ISD for three years.

She has also served as an assistant principal within Northwest ISD.

Before working in campus administration, Dr. Thornell worked as a teacher for elementary and middle schools Northwest ISD.

She was also an English Language Arts department chair while she taught.

Dr. Thornell also has experience with organizations and initiatives that focus on improving schools. She has served as an instructional facilitator in Northwest ISD and has completed the National Institute of School Leadership Program.

After earning a bachelor’s degree at Baylor University, she earned a master’s degree at Denton County’s Texas Woman’s University and then returned to Baylor to earn a doctorate in learning and organizational change.

With the move of Dr. Thornell to Justin Elementary, the district named Kenni Dwyer the interim principal of Sendera Ranch Elementary.

Dwyer was previously the assistant principal at Sendera Ranch.