Flower Mound Police Blotter

On Sept. 13, a routine vet visit turned into a ruff day when a man tried to wander into the employee-only area of the clinic where his dog was being treated. When an employee returned with gauze, he flashed a knife — and when another staff member came in to discuss the bill, he upped the ante by revealing a firearm tucked in his waistband. The man was collared by police and banned from the clinic.

On Sept. 23, a 53-year-old woman reported her 38-year-old male roommate bit her. When officers arrived, the man said he was just playing around and didn’t mean any harm. The victim said nothing was hurt except her feelings.

On Sept. 26, someone hurled a metal cup at a car’s driver-side door in the Flower Mound High School parking lot. Whether it was the aftermath of a breakup or a prank gone wrong, the result wasn’t funny — the student was left with about $4,000 in damage.

On Sept. 30, a man went shopping for his girlfriend’s perfume but couldn’t commit to a scent — or the price tag. Rather than risk buying one she didn’t like, he stuffed six bottles down his pants and walked out of the store. The smelly heist totaled $843.

On Oct. 3, a male suspect took a pair of leaf blowers from Home Depot for a test run and blew out of town. Police said the man had done this before.

On Oct. 5, a group of men ages 21, 25, 26, and 31 decided to relive their glory days with a late-night round of ding-dong ditching after a few drinks. Unfortunately, their 2 a.m. throwback tour ended when police showed up and arrested the quartet — proving that you can’t go back to the good old days.

On Oct. 7, a 57-year-old woman was arrested after hobbling out of Target with a cart full of unpaid groceries worth $432. When asked why she skipped the checkout, she told officers she “simply forgot to pay.”

On Oct. 9, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a Colorado license plate parked in the fire lane outside of a store. The citizen’s intuition turned out to be correct as one of the suspects in the car stuffed a bag into his pants, entered the store and absconded with $650 worth of merchandise.