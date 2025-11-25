Local shopping centers to host Black Friday events as part of holiday programs

The Shops at Highland Village and Tanger Outlets are hosting events on Black Friday as part of their 2025 holiday programs.

Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village will be open for extended hours on Black Friday, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m.

Guests can preview the Black Friday sales on the Shops at Highland Village website to prepare for the event.

In addition to shopping deals, there will be festivities for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Santa will make an appearance and be available for photos from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Pole Lounge, which is located between Sunglasses Hut and White House | Black Market on Cottonwood Creek. Santa will take a break from 3-4 p.m.

Photo packages will be available to buy online or on-site so families can take home keepsake photos with Santa.

The Living Christmas Card Carolers, dressed in elegant Victorian attire, will perform festive holiday classics from 2-5 p.m. The quartet will stroll the property while caroling for shoppers and guests.

From 4-8 p.m., there will be horse-drawn carriage rides departing from the Great American Cookies.

The rides are complimentary and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with some rest breaks for the horses throughout the evening.

Santa will stick around for future dates at the Shops, as well:

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 12, Santa will be available Monday thru Thursday from 3-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a one hour break at 3 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. with a break at 3:30 p.m.

From Dec. 13 until Dec. 21, Santa will be available Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with breaks at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a break at 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. with a break at 3:30 p.m.

On Dec. 22 and 23, Santa will be available from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with breaks at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On Dec. 24, Santa will be available on his final day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break at 1 p.m.

To make a reservation for photos with Santa, visit the Shops at Highland Village website.

Tanger Outlets

The north Fort Worth shopping center will allow shoppers to get a start bright and early on Black Friday morning, opening at 6 a.m and closing at 9 p.m.

“From stylish footwear and designer handbags to beauty and tech gifts, inspired home décor and winter must-haves, guests can find something for everyone on the nice list,” said Tanger in a press release.

Shoppers can access exclusive deals and prepare for their Black Friday visit by downloading the Tanger Outlets App and joining the TangerClub.

In addition to deals for shoppers, Tanger will be hosting photos with Santa until Christmas Eve.

According to Tanger, “Sensory Santa” sessions will be available on Sunday and again on Thursday, Dec. 11 from 9-11 a.m.

Photo sessions can be booked in advance or guests can simply show up. The photo station will be located next to Coach in Suite 1050.

According to Tanger, Santa will be available at these times:

Nov. 28-30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 5-7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 12-14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 15-18 from 2-7 p.m.

Dec. 19-23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Fort Worth will also extend its hours for the Saturday and Sunday following Black Friday.

On Saturday, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Tanger, not all stores will be open for the extended hours, including the early open on Black Friday morning.