Santa Vince keeps the magic of Christmas alive in southern Denton County

At 72 years old, Robson Ranch resident Vince Rosen couldn’t shake his uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus even if he tried. His long, majestic beard, which started dark, has been a defining part of his look since the early 70s. Once it transitioned to full-on snowy white, the comparisons to the jolly big guy in red from the North Pole came swiftly and followed him everywhere. Even his kids’ high school golf team back in the day refused to call him anything other than Santa when he’d show up to watch practices and tournaments.

Over time, portraying Santa felt natural—so much so that he’s bought several custom Santa suits, vests, and accessories from Adele’s of Hollywood to match any occasion. His license plate says “SANTA♥U,” and he’s become known in the community as Santa Vince.

“I love portraying Santa. It’s my favorite six weeks of the year,” Rosen said with a hearty laugh. “The kids love it, but even seeing the twinkle in the adults’ eyes when I walk in means the world to me. Over the years, I’ve done quite a few house visits—the parents will leave toys and packages on the front porch, and I always remind them to leave the door unlocked. I’ll put everything in two big red bags, open the door, and give out a big ‘Ho, Ho, Ho.’ The kids come running fast into the room. It’s a thrill to make them all so happy.”

He added, “I’m going to do this as long as I can. Plus, I just bought a new suit last year, so I’ve gotta do it for at least a few more years.”

Given Rosen’s iconic look, passion for putting smiles on faces, and community-minded personality—he’s a regional leader in the Lions Club and has spent years volunteering his time to everything from school boards and homeowner’s associations to local education foundations—you’d think he’s been portraying Santa his entire life. The reality is that he was tucked away in corporate IT for well over 30 years before retiring. It wasn’t until 2013 that he came across a Santa in the local mall and thought, “I should try that.”

After all, he already had the beard. All he needed was the iconic suit, though he admits he couldn’t stop at just one.

“The first time I put the suit on, it fit perfectly,” he said. “I have a regular Santa suit with the white fur collar and white front. I have a Coca-Cola, which is a button-up suit. I even have an Old World Santa suit with the long cloak, a vest, and a silk Santa shirt.”

That means he can portray almost any version of Santa that people call and ask him to do.

For instance, if you want your Santa to look like he stepped straight out of a 1930s holiday advertising campaign, Santa Vince is your guy. If you’d rather your Santa sport a vest with longhorns on it and a red felt Cowboy hat, call Santa Vince. And if you prefer that Santa wear a vest covered with dogs for an upcoming “Santa With Pets” photo session, he can do that, too.

Santa Vince is one of roughly 50 to 60 Santas in North Texas, but there’s no denying he’s easily one of the busiest. After starting with approximately 15 to 20 Santa gigs a year, he was doing well over 50 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosen now works almost exclusively through HireSanta.com, a Southlake company that handles the administrative side of booking events and visits for Santas nationwide. He was even in the original video the company used when it appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2018.

Fast-forward to today, and he’s still averaging 25 to 35 events a year, ranging from corporate events to family sessions, private parties, parades, tree lighting ceremonies, private home visits, community events like Breakfast With Santa, and more. He also volunteers his time to as many worthy causes as possible, including an upcoming visit with Santa and photos for Argyle first-responders and their families on Nov. 22. Last year, he was on hand for over 100 photos at this same event.

“I have families I’ve worked with for 10 or 12 years—in some cases, I’ve watched their kids grow up and head off to college,” he said. “It’s a joy to make kids smile, and some of the stories you hear just touch your heart. There’s been plenty of situations where I’ve had a child sit with me, and when you ask them what they want for Christmas, they say, ‘I don’t really need anything, but Betsy down the street doesn’t have much, and I think all my presents should go to her.’ I was sitting with a 6-year-old once and asked him what his number one gift would be, and he said a balloon. When we asked why, he said he wanted to use it to write a letter and send it to his father in heaven. That’s all he could think about, and I get choked up every time I think of that story.

“It’s a joy to make a difference in their lives—just by being Santa and talking to them.”

If you’d like to have Santa Vince brighten up your holiday season, please email [email protected] or call 817-307-0563.