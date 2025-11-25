Northwest ISD announces new elementary school’s colors and mascot

Northwest ISD’s 24th elementary school, located in north Fort Worth, will be the Dr. Leigh Anne Romer Elementary Ravens, the district announced on Friday.

The campus, which will have a capacity of 850 students, is scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 school year and its official colors will be purple, pink and teal.

Northwest ISD’s Executive Director of Elementary Education Kimberly Becan said the choice of the school’s mascot and colors will represent the students of Romer Elementary while honoring the school’s namesake.

“When our district committee explored mascot options, ravens stood out for their intelligence, communication, adaptability and social nature — qualities we believe will define students at Romer Elementary,” said Becan in the announcement. “Dr. Romer is remembered for her fierce advocacy for children and her ability to cultivate a caring, positive school culture. Incorporating her favorite color, pink, felt like a meaningful way to honor her legacy.”

According to NISD, the new campus was funded through a 2023 bond and will feature the district’s current elementary design that is focused on collaborative spaces, community atmosphere and easy navigation.

Dr. Romer served as the longtime principal of J.C. Thompson Elementary, which is located near the new campus, and was widely regarded as a mentor to educators across the district.

“Students, parents and staff remember Dr. Romer as a relentless advocate for children who fostered a positive culture in her school that made all students feel cared for,” said the district in the naming announcement. “In addition to her role supporting students, Dr. Romer served as a mentor for educators across Northwest ISD.”

The district announced the passing of Dr. Romer in a July 2024 press release.