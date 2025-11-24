Toll Brothers continues adding luxury homes to community in Northlake

Toll Brothers announced earlier this month it will be adding another phase of luxury homes to the Creek Meadows West community in Northlake.

The new additions will feature single-family homes on one-acre lots with prices starting from the low $900,000s.

“We are excited to introduce the newest phase of Toll Brothers at Creek Meadows West, featuring expensive one-acre home sites and stunning home designs that perfectly blend luxury and elegance with Texan charm,” said Jay Saunders, division president of Toll Brothers in Dallas. “This community offers residents the perfect combination of spacious living and a prime location.”

According to a Toll Brothers press release, the homes will be zoned for Northwest ISD.

The community is located near I-35W and Hwy 114.

It is situated just north of Texas Motor Speedway and the shops at Tanger Outlets Fort Worth.

Customers that purchase a house in the new phase will use the Toll Brothers Design Studio to choose from a variety of selections to personalize their home with Toll Brothers professional design consultants.

Local amenities in the community include walking trails and fishing ponds.

Toll Brothers has developed communities all across southern Denton County over the years, including 51 lots at Dixon Estates in Flower Mound and others in Argyle and Copper Canyon.