Toll Brothers announces new luxury home community in Flower Mound

Toll Brothers announced last week the grand opening of Dixon Estates, a new 51-lot luxury residential community in Flower Mound.

Home prices start at $1.22 million. Floorplans range up to nearly 6,000 square feet.

“The boutique community of Dixon Estates offers the best in luxury living with sophisticated home designs, spacious home sites, and an ideal location,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “Home buyers will appreciate the prestigious Flower Mound schools and the exceptional access to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment in sought-after Flower Mound, and the Shops at Highland Village.”

The long-and-narrow subdivision connects Dixon Lane and Waketon Road near Marcus High School. Most of the 51 lots are available, according to the Toll Brothers website. The Toll Brothers sales center for Dixon Estates is located at the nearby Toll Brothers Vickery community, 1101 Buckingham Place.

“Defined by its charm and tranquility, Dixon Estates is an enclave of single-family homes offering a quiet refuge and a sophisticated lifestyle,” Toll Brothers said in a statement. “The homes feature the space and flexibility to meet the needs of today’s home buyers, while beautiful designer options for personalization are available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.”