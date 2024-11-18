Denton man charged in fatal shooting at Frisco Walmart

The Frisco Police Department announced Friday that it arrested a Denton man in the fatal shooting of a man at a Walmart store in Frisco.

On Wednesday night, police responded to a report of gunshots at the Walmart, 12220 FM 423, and found a 22-year-old man, Ja’Karrion Craig, lying in the parking lot with wounds to his chest and foot. Police and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but Craig was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a Frisco Police Department news release.

A witness reported that the suspect fled the scene in a gray sedan before police arrived. Police conducted interviews, reviewed security footage, identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. With the assistance of the Denton Police Department, police located the suspect at his home in Denton, and at 7 a.m. Thursday, members of the Frisco SWAT team took 22-year-old Jerry Johnson into custody without incident, according to Frisco PD.

On Monday, Johnson remains in Denton County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.