Monday, November 18, 2024
Denton man charged in fatal shooting at Frisco Walmart

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Jerry Johnson, photo courtesy of Denton County Jail

The Frisco Police Department announced Friday that it arrested a Denton man in the fatal shooting of a man at a Walmart store in Frisco.

On Wednesday night, police responded to a report of gunshots at the Walmart, 12220 FM 423, and found a 22-year-old man, Ja’Karrion Craig, lying in the parking lot with wounds to his chest and foot. Police and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but Craig was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a Frisco Police Department news release.

A witness reported that the suspect fled the scene in a gray sedan before police arrived. Police conducted interviews, reviewed security footage, identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. With the assistance of the Denton Police Department, police located the suspect at his home in Denton, and at 7 a.m. Thursday, members of the Frisco SWAT team took 22-year-old Jerry Johnson into custody without incident, according to Frisco PD.

On Monday, Johnson remains in Denton County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.