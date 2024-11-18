Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 20 arrests from September 1-30, answered or initiated 1,561 calls for service and took 40 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

September 21 – Officers responded to the 12000 blk of FM 1171 at approximately 8:40 p.m. in reference to two males fighting in the roadway. Witnesses stated that the males walked away from the area after exchanging a few punches. Officers were unable to locate the male subjects.

September 22 – Officers responded to the 2000 blk of Sunflower Avenue at approximately 5:11 p.m. in reference to male juveniles fighting in the street. Upon arrival, Officers interviewed several males that stated they were play fighting and not actually causing each other physical harm.

September 26 – Officers responded to a suspicious person in the area of Big Sky and Canyon Falls Drive at approximately 7:11 p.m. A male driving a vehicle crashed and fled the scene. Multiple agencies searched the area and were unable to locate the subject. Officers set up a perimeter and waited for the subject to resurface. Officers responded back to the location about an hour later and took the subject into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and evading arrest. The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment and then transported to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office

September 29 – Officers responded to the area of Treeline and 16th Street regarding 5-6 male juveniles on a green golf cart shooting Orbeez gun projectiles (gel balls) at people. During the investigation, it was discovered that an assault occurred (victim shot in the eye). Parents were called and charges filed for the assault, one parent was issued a citation for letting an unlicensed driver operate the golf cart on the roadway and another person that arrived on scene was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.