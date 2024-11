A downed power line is causing delays on FM 407 in Argyle after strong storms blew through the area on Monday morning.

The Argyle Police Department shared on its Facebook page just before 10:30 a.m. that the power line is down across FM 407, between Gibbons and Ben Boyd roads. Police said that drivers should expect delays, and, if possible, avoid the area.

CoServ is responding to repair the power line.

