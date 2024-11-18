Monday, November 18, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
An officer was dispatched to a local grocery store, in reference to a runaway shopping cart that hit a vehicle. Our officer was able to corral the cart back into the cart return, and the owner of the struck vehicle was given an incident report.

An officer was dispatched to the same grocery store, not to wrestle shopping carts this time, but to take eight, yes eight theft reports. An individual was caught on camera eight different times stealing from the store over the span of a few days. Offense reports were generated.

Officers were dispatched to two loose donkeys wandering in the front yards of residences. The owner of the donkeys was out of town, and they apparently went forward with their escape plot. With the help of the neighbors, the escapees were put back in their yard.

Officers were dispatched to assist the fire department for a female individual who had tripped at a local restaurant in Lantana Town Center. The officer’s investigation determined the female was a little too happy from happy hour and broke her nose from tripping. She caught a free taxi with our fire department to the hospital to have her nose adjusted.

