Sheriff’s Corner — November 2024

The holiday season is almost here, and it’s important to be aware of scammers who may try to deceive you or steal your identity. Scams tend to happen more frequently during these months, so it’s essential to learn how to recognize the warning signs and protect yourself. Here are some common scams to watch out for and safety tips to stay secure during this holiday season.

Phishing Schemes: Beware of emails or text messages asking for payment information or personal details. Check the URL, watch for grammar or spelling mistakes, and search for online reviews before entering any information.

Credit Card Skimming: Use credit cards for online purchases and enable purchase alerts. For added security, avoid saving credit card information on retail sites.

‘Secret Sister’ Gift Exchanges: Ignore these schemes, as they are pyramid schemes that could compromise your personal information.

Juice-Jacking: Avoid using public USB charging ports, as hackers can install malicious software to access your personal information.

Phone/Artificial Intelligence Scams: Be cautious of phone scams, especially those using technology to clone voices or impersonate known brands.

Fake Online Stores and Text Messages: Beware of ads leading to fake online stores and fake text messages claiming delayed packages or requesting fees.

Safety Tips

If you’re away from home, leave the lights on or use automatic timers, and ask a trustworthy neighbor to watch over your house.

When shopping, be cautious and aware of your surroundings. Park in well-lit areas, lock your car and conceal shopping bags or gifts in your trunk.

Avoid carrying large sums of cash and seek assistance from a security officer or store employee if needed.

Be cautious of criminals posing as delivery couriers, monitor package delivery times, and consider having packages delivered to an alternate address or to a trusted neighbor.

Most importantly, trust your instincts and be alert at all times.

We wish you and your family a very blessed Holiday Season!