Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

09/16/2024-Agency Assist DCSO/8200-Blk Carter St-Assisted DCSO in Lantana on a burglary call.

09/16/2024-Suspicious Activity/Whistling Duck Ln/Eagles Peak Ln-Males unloading items from their own car. Caller thought it looked suspicious.

09/18/2024-Agency Assist BVPD/3900-Blk E FM 407-Assisted BVPD on a suspicious call. Female trying to open door to an establishment.

09/20/2024-Motorist Assist/100-Blk Simmons Rd-Assisted Amazon truck that got stuck in the culvert.

09/24/2024-Missing Person Report/200-Blk Waketon Rd-Caller wanted to report their significant other had left in the morning and had not returned home. Subject returned home shortly after.

09/26/2024-Suspicious Activity/300-Blk Oakview Dr-Unknown car parked in front of the caller’s house. Subjects were from Coserv and were cutting down trees.

09/27/2024-Meet Complainant/100-Blk Kyle Ct—Caller had an item returned to her that she did not ship. Illegal items were in the box and the sender was from Ireland.

09/29/2024-Terroristic Threat/100-Blk Forest Oak Ct-Caller’s significant other receiving threats from an escort service.

10/04/2024-Criminal Mischief/100-Blk Eagles Peak Ln- Caller wanted to report that the school bus ran over his rocks.

10/8/2024-Traffic Stop/Drug Paraphernalia/500-Blk Waketon Rd-Occupants of car admitted to smoking marijuana. Citations issued.

10/10/2024-Suspicious Activity/6200-Blk Pepperport Ln- Two males were knocking on the caller’s door. Caller did not know who they were. Subjects left prior to officers’ arrival.

10/11/2024-Suspicious Activity/200-Blk Fox Trot Ln-Caller advised a large drone was flying in the area.

10/12/2024-Suspicious Activity/100-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-Subject seen going into the store after hours. The subject was the manager who forgot something

10/13/2024-Welfare Concern/300-Blk Waketon Rd-Female seen walking around the area. Female advised she was looking for her lost dog.

10/13/2024-Agency Assist Copper Canyon PD/12000-Blk Lake Trail Dr-Assisted CCPD on a burglary call.

10/13/2024-Agency Assist DCSO/10000-Blk Lantana Trl-Assisted DCSO on a juvenile complaint call in Lantana.

10/13/2024-Agency Assist Argyle PD/700-Blk Manor Dr-Assisted ARPD on a burglary report call.

10/15/2024-Animal Complaint/500-Blk Waketon Rd-Caller wanted to pass along to officers that their cat is missing.