Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Hopper pre-files first bill in Texas House

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Andy Hopper

Texas House District 64 Rep.-elect Andy Hopper announced Tuesday the pre-filing of his first bill, House Bill 1391, which would raise the criminal penalties for sex crimes against children throughout Texas law.

“It is time that our laws properly reflect the public’s disgust and disdain for sex crimes against our kids, as well as the lifelong harm these crimes have on the victims,” Hopper said. “I have not met one voter who felt that our current penalties were severe enough, and it’s high time we sent a clear message to pedophiles, and those who would harm our children, that Texas will not tolerate the exploitation and abuse of our kids.”

HB 1391 allows for a death penalty punishment for sex crimes against children who are 14 years old or younger, similar to laws passed by the Tennessee and Florida legislatures, according to a news release from Hopper’s office. This sets up a collision with federal court precedent prohibiting capital punishment in non-murder cases.

“The U.S. Constitution is silent on what crimes are, and are not, eligible for the death penalty,” Hopper said. “I look forward to passing HB 1391 and ultimately re-establishing the right of the states to decide.”

Based on current committee assignments under Speaker Dade Phelan, Democrat Joe Moody serves as chairman of the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee and would determine if HB 1391 would ultimately receive a hearing, something Hopper said he doesn’t expect will happen.

“This is why Texas needs a reform candidate for Texas House Speaker who has pledged to only appoint Republicans to chair committees,” Hopper said. “As I see it, our children’s safety and future are on the line.”

Double Oak Police Beat
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.