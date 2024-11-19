Lewisville man indicted for fentanyl-related murder

A Lewisville man has been indicted for Murder following a Denton Police Department investigation into a fatal fentanyl overdose, Denton PD announced Tuesday.

On July 30, Denton officers responded to an unconscious person call at an apartment in the 6300 block of Shady Shores Road, according to a Denton PD news release. Denton Fire personnel performed life-saving measures and then transported the male victim, identified as 51-year-old John Zepka, from his apartment to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Zepka’s cause of death as multidrug toxicity, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and bromazolam. During the investigation, Denton PD detectives discovered evidence that 35-year-old Anthony Nguyen of Lewisville sold pills containing fentanyl to Zepka prior to his death.

Denton PD served a murder arrest warrant for Nguyen at the Denton County Jail, where he has been in custody since Aug. 3 for unrelated charges.

On Tuesday, a Denton County Grand Jury indicted Nguyen for murder. He is currently in the Denton County Jail with a bond of $1 million for the murder charge.

This is the third fentanyl murder arrest this year and the sixth in Denton since a new state law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, that created a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death.