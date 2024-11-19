Thai restaurant opens in Lakeside

A new Thai food restaurant opened its doors last week in Lakeside.

Sakhuu Thai Flower Mound, 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 120, is now serving up authentic Thai meals made with fresh ingredients and traditional flavors, according to its website.

“We’re ready to serve you with our signature dishes, craft cocktails and more,” the business said in a Facebook post. “Come experience the authentic flavors of Thailand in our brand-new location.”

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for a break on weekdays from 3-4:30 p.m.

