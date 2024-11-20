Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 28 at 7 a.m., a resident on Trailside Lane reported a large snake (believed to be a venomous cottonmouth) in their garden. An officer “made contact with the snake via a snake catching pole … snake was dispatched and the head was buried behind the home.”

On Aug. 19 at 1:09 p.m., employees at a church on Hwy 377 reported that an unknown woman was there, yelling at them about someone stealing her hangers and trying to steal her daughter. Then she drove in circles in the parking lot before leaving. A responding officer was unable to locate the woman.

On Aug. 20 at 9:30 a.m., a concerned caller reported “infamous professional heisters from Florida” that the caller had read about in the news were scoping out a shopping center at Hwy 377 and Country Club. The caller claimed one of the crew members, wearing reflective safety gear, was using “advanced technology” to survey the area, suggesting plans for an alleged heist, and the caller was “summoning the authorities to thwart their skullduggery.” A responding officer was dispatched to the intersection but found no suspicious individuals. Instead, the officer observed a work crew installing power poles for the Hwy 377 widening project. The officer confirmed that the crew members were not “professional heisters” and reported no illegal activity at the location.

On Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., a resident on Prairie Trail reported that she had just gotten home with her children and found her bedroom door locked, and said someone knocked on the other side of the door. A responding officer searched the house, including the locked room, and there was no one inside.

On Sept. 6 at 8:07 a.m., a resident of Kay Street reported finding a pig and a dog in her yard and didn’t know who they belonged to.

On Sept. 25 at 11 a.m., a resident on 10th Street reported that she found an unknown woman in her house and told her to leave. The trespasser flagged down the responding officer and explained that she works for Visiting Angels, a care service for elderly people, and she accidentally went into the wrong house.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

