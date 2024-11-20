Man charged with murder for selling fentanyl to Denton resident who overdosed

On the same day that a Lewisville man was indicted for murder by fentanyl in an unrelated case, the Denton Police Department arrested a Fort Worth man and charged him with murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to a Denton resident who overdosed.

On July 25, Denton officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1100 block of N. Bell Avenue after a man was found unconscious. After attempting life-saving measures on the man, Denton Fire personnel transported him to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a Denton PD news release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the male as 25-year-old Tyler Blevins-Stafford and ruled his cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

During the investigation, evidence showed that 27-year-old King Marsayis Killebrew-Stephens sold fentanyl pills to Blevins-Stafford before he died, according to police. On Tuesday, Denton PD, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested Killebrew-Stephens on a murder warrant in Fort Worth. He was booked into Denton County Jail with bail set at $100,000, according to jail records.

This is Denton PD’s fourth fentanyl murder arrest this year and the seventh in Denton since a new state law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, that created a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death.