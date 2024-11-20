Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Lewisville planning centennial celebration

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the city of Lewisville

The city of Lewisville will mark its 100th birthday in 2025 with lots of celebratory events and activities, and the city released some details about the upcoming celebration in a news release on Tuesday.

“Get ready to see a lot more of the Centennial Celebration logo around town as announcements are made about new Centennial-related activities,” the city said in a statement.

There will be a Centennial Celebration information booth at the Old Town Holiday Stroll on Dec. 6-7 for residents to learn more about tours and events and to get the first shot at buying special Centennial-branded merchandise, the city said in the news release. In early December, the city will launch a new Centennial Celebration website where visitors will be able to learn about the history of the city, view historic artifacts and photos, buy Centennial-related merchandise and share their own memories about Lewisville.

In 2025, there will be self-guided walking tours in historic Old Town Lewisville with sidewalk markers for the Old Town Discoveries route, a Lewisville Landmarks route and the Lewisville Public Art Collection. A series of guided tours also is planned, with dates to be announced in December.

One event already in the works is the Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra Society’s live orchestra performance to the score of the film “The Freshman (1925),” starring Harold Lloyd, on March 7, 2025, at Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St. Tickets will go on sale soon. “The Freshman” is a classic “college comedy” of the 1920s portraying Harold Lloyd as he enrolls at Tate University. The evening will include this feature-length silent comedy and include several stand-alone ragtime and early jazz pieces.

The city also is commissioning an original play to share the Lewisville story, with public performances planned for next fall.

A new granite marker will be added to the Church Street Heritage Walk alongside Wayne Ferguson Plaza on Jan. 15, the anniversary date of Lewisville’s incorporation. The committee is working to recognize other historical sites around the city.

Other Centennial Celebration activities being planned include a citywide picnic, historical exhibits, tree-plantings, an outdoor photo prop, recreations of historical Lewisville photos and more.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

