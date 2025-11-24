Fairway Drive, the Dam Road, to reopen with expanded lanes and a new roundabout

Fairway Drive, also known as the Dam Road, will reopen on Wednesday, the City of Grapevine announced Monday morning.

The stretch of road that wraps around the southeast area of Grapevine Lake and turns into Lakeside Parkway has been closed since July while undergoing improvements.

During the construction, a section of Fairway Drive from Hwy 26 to Marina Drive was expanded to three lanes and a single-lane roundabout was added at the dam.

The roundabout will service the driveways of the Silver Lake Marina and the Dallas Cowboys Golf Club.

In addition to the expansion, the entire road was fully repaved, which hasn’t happened in more than 20 years, according to Bryan Beck, the director of administration and engineering for the City of Grapevine.

A mixed-use trail was also added to the existing trail system, connecting it to the day-use recreational facilities at the dam.

When the construction was proposed at a Grapevine City Council meeting in March, the Dam Road’s long history of closures was brought up, highlighting the importance of keeping the road properly maintained.

The closure was supposed to last “no longer than six months.” When it reopens on Wednesday, it will have been closed for just under five months.