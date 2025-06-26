Thursday, June 26, 2025
Fairway Drive construction postponed, will now begin in July

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Fairway Drive, AKA the Dam Road.

Construction on Fairway Drive, also known as the Dam road, is now scheduled to start on July 7.

The project was delayed a month after it was originally planned for the first week of June, according to the presentation at the Grapevine City Council meeting in March.

Fairway Drive will be closed for construction happening on a portion of the street. (Image courtesy of the City of Grapevine)

Improvements in the project include the expansion of the road to three lanes from Hwy 26 to Marina Drive and the addition of a single-lane roundabout at the dam.

The roundabout will provide access to the driveways of the Silver Lake Marina and the Cowboys Golf Club.

A mixed-use trail will also be added to the existing trail system and will connect to the day-use recreational facilities at the dam.

The Fairway Drive detour will take drivers up SH 26, onto FM 2499 and around via Lakeside Village Blvd. (Image via City of Grapevine)

The road will be completely closed because there would not have been enough space to make a road to go around construction.

A suggested detour route takes drivers up SH 26, onto FM 2499 and around via Lakeside Village Blvd.

The road leads directly into Flower Mound and the Lakeside development, so traffic and delays are expected for drivers that take that route for daily use or to reach the commercial businesses such as the marina or the golf clubs.

