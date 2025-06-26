Fairway Drive construction postponed, will now begin in July

Construction on Fairway Drive, also known as the Dam road, is now scheduled to start on July 7.

Upcoming Roadway Closure – Beginning Monday, July 7

We are undertaking enhancements to Fairway Drive in partnership with @TxDOT. We will fully remove the existing roadway between Highway 26 and the #GrapevineTX Lake dam and install a new road and trail. To complete this project,… pic.twitter.com/ZkCOy959c9 — City of Grapevine TX (@GrapevineTXCity) June 25, 2025

The project was delayed a month after it was originally planned for the first week of June, according to the presentation at the Grapevine City Council meeting in March.

Improvements in the project include the expansion of the road to three lanes from Hwy 26 to Marina Drive and the addition of a single-lane roundabout at the dam.

The roundabout will provide access to the driveways of the Silver Lake Marina and the Cowboys Golf Club.

A mixed-use trail will also be added to the existing trail system and will connect to the day-use recreational facilities at the dam.

The road will be completely closed because there would not have been enough space to make a road to go around construction.

A suggested detour route takes drivers up SH 26, onto FM 2499 and around via Lakeside Village Blvd.

The road leads directly into Flower Mound and the Lakeside development, so traffic and delays are expected for drivers that take that route for daily use or to reach the commercial businesses such as the marina or the golf clubs.