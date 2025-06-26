Around Argyle – June 2025

With the recent election in our rearview mirror, I don’t want to miss the opportunity to thank everyone that came out and voted, and for the overwhelming support that was shown towards my campaign. Even after serving this great community for the past eight years as a council member, I am deeply moved and humbled and I have never forgotten who I serve. Over the past two years under the leadership of past mayor Rick Bradford, the council has been working very closely with all stakeholders, moving forward in a positive and proactive way.

The selection process for a new town manager began in the fall and was quite extensive, to say the least. While we had over 90 candidates apply, we finally made our choice with Mike Sims, who comes from Terrell with over 17 years of experience. Best of all, he is a Denton County native and knows this area well. With all staff positions now filled, we are scheduling our first strategic planning retreat this month. At the retreat we will work together to identify our greatest priorities which we recognize need to include traffic, commercial development, and services for our great citizens.

Mike and I have already decided that we will start attending the Argyle Business Association meetings on Friday mornings. We will also find ways to engage the Argyle community to assist us in identifying current and upcoming needs. Mike’s immediate focus will be on visiting with all staff members, reviewing the staff structure and responsibilities, as well as working with me on a budget that we can present to the Council during our July meeting.

There are several commercial projects in the planning stages, and I fully believe that we will be making announcements regarding their specifics before the end of the year. Moreover, the Argyle Nature Trail is taking shape, the location of which will also include our future Argyle Veterans Memorial.

This brings me to Memorial Day, when we recognize all those who gave their lives so we may have our freedom. We honor them with a day of remembrance, and we honored them last month by placing American flags along our major roads to remind us. This year our Public Works team had some help with the task from Keep Argyle Beautiful and the Argyle High School football team, which was their third-year volunteering.

Lastly, I want to reiterate that I believe in transparency and accessibility, and that I’m always available to our citizens either via email, phone or in person.

From Town Manager Mike Sims: I was truly honored and joyful when I received word the Town Council selected me for this service opportunity. I count it a blessing for my family and I am committed to the roots of Argyle. Argyle’s ranches and Cross Timbers create an oasis of oaks and horse farms that we need to work together to preserve. As Chief Listener, I am hearing Argyle call for keeping Argyle rural not just in its beauty but also in the friendly spirit of the people of Argyle. I am confident the mayor’s commitment to teamwork and clear vision will make the mission successful. My thanks go to the mayor, the Council, the staff and the people of Argyle for the warm welcome.