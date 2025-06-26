Texans to vote on 17 proposed constitutional amendments this November

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson of Flower Mound announced Wednesday how the 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution will appear on the November 4 ballot. The order was determined in a random drawing, and the measures touch on a broad range of topics, including property taxes, education funding, bail reform, and parental rights.

“This is an opportunity to make your voice heard about the governing document of our state,” Nelson said.

Each proposal was passed by a two-thirds majority in both the Texas House and Senate and now heads to voters for final approval. Here’s a summary of each proposition:

Proposition 1

Creates the Permanent Technical Institution Infrastructure Fund and Available Workforce Education Fund to support capital needs of Texas State Technical Colleges.

Proposition 2

Bans state-level capital gains taxes on individuals, families, estates, or trusts—both realized and unrealized gains.

Proposition 3

Allows denial of bail for certain felony offenses to protect public safety and prevent further crimes by high-risk individuals.

Proposition 4

Dedicates a portion of state sales tax revenue to the Texas Water Fund for infrastructure and water supply development.

Proposition 5

Exempts animal feed held for retail sale from property (ad valorem) taxes.

Proposition 6

Prohibits new occupation taxes on securities transactions and entities involved in conveying securities.

Proposition 7

Provides a property tax exemption for surviving spouses of veterans who die from service-connected conditions or diseases.

Proposition 8

Prohibits “death taxes” in Texas, banning estate, inheritance, and gift taxes at the state level.

Proposition 9

Allows the legislature to exempt a portion of the market value of income-producing personal property from property taxes.

Proposition 10

Permits a temporary property tax exemption on homestead improvements following complete destruction by fire.

Proposition 11

Increases the property tax exemption amount for elderly and disabled homeowners provided by school districts.

Proposition 12

Expands authority of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, tribunal, and Texas Supreme Court to better sanction judicial misconduct.

Proposition 13

Raises the school district homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, potentially reducing property tax bills.

Proposition 14

Establishes the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas and allocates $3 billion from general revenue for research on dementia, Alzheimer’s, and related diseases.

Proposition 15

Affirms that parents are the primary decision-makers for their children’s education and upbringing.

Proposition 16

Clarifies that a voter must be a U.S. citizen to vote in Texas elections.

Proposition 17

Allows a property tax exemption for border security infrastructure built on land in counties that border Mexico.

Texans must be registered to vote by October 6, with early voting scheduled from October 20–31. Full details and amendment language are available at VoteTexas.gov.