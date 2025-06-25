Double Oak cancels public hearings for helicopter landing area

Double Oak cancelled the public hearings that were supposed to happen on July 1 and July 7, according to a notice sent out to residents on Wednesday.

According to Town Administrator Chris Laugenour, the applicant submitted a request to withdraw his application for the replat and rezoning, along with a special use permit to build a helistop.

The public hearings, originally scheduled for July 1 at Planning and Zoning and July 7 at Town Council, would have given the public the opportunity to share their opinion on the proposed helistop at 250 Simmons Road.

Laugenour said a procedural error was the reason for the withdrawn application.

“There’s a requirement to put appropriate signage on the property that the applicant didn’t follow,” he said. “So, in order to be transparent and follow the rules, he said he will resubmit the application and follow the correct process.”

The Town expects another application packet from the applicant, but nothing has been confirmed, yet.

If another application is submitted, the meetings will be rescheduled in accordance with the state requirements.

The same applicant submitted an application for a helistop in Flower Mound, but was denied recommendation at P&Z and then unanimously denied by Town Council.

In previous reporting, Double Oak Mayor Patrick Johnson emphasized the importance of the applicant, and all Double Oak residents, having a chance to share what they want to do with their land.

Former Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly was adamantly opposed to the idea of a helistop, not wanting something that would increase noise, safety hazards and negatively impact the nearby properties all for the convenience of one person.