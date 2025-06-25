Flower Mound P&Z recommends approval for Hindu temple’s exceptions by FMHS

The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on Monday for two exceptions requested by a Hindu temple planned to be built south of Flower Mound High School.

Currently, the lot is zoned for agriculture, which permits religious buildings without a zoning change.

So, P&Z was only able to address the two requests that the applicant had requested.

The first was an exception for a flat roof instead of a slanted roof, which is required by the Town for non-residential buildings 15,000 square feet or less in size.

Jason Kilpatrick of Ridinger Associates, the engineering firm that represented the applicant, presented the reasons for the request.

Kilpatrick explained that a temple’s architecture is governed by ancient Hindu scriptures with foundations dating back to the 4th century BC.

“It is essential to support the sanctity and ritual function of the temple space,” he said.

While the request would grant a flat roof, the temple will have designs on top, like vimanas (flying chariots or celestial aircraft), that will make it more aesthetically pleasing.

The second was a request to waive the required 25-foot compatibility buffer, which would require a landscaping buffer between an access road and adjacent residential properties.

A presentation from the Town explained that the applicant requested the exemption because it is the only way to access the property.

Both exemptions were recommended for approval by P&Z despite concerns from residents and neighbors near the property, who expressed worry about increased traffic, noise, lighting and drainage.

“I do hear some of the things that have been said by the neighbors and residents that live near there, but this project meets the Town’s standards except for the two exceptions they are asking for,” said Commissioner Michelle Jackson. “I hear what you guys said, but I want to state for the record that we are only allowed to take into consideration what the exceptions they are asking for are.”

None of the commissioners had issues with the roof exception because of its spiritual importance.

“I do not have any objections to the roof pitch because it is based on the scripture of their faith,” said Jackson. “Not allowing the vimana and other parts that are consistent with their faith would be interfering with their ability to use their facility in accordance with their faith.”

On the compatibility buffer request, residents worried about cars using the access road being a foot or two away from the back fence of some residences. P&Z recommended approval because it is the only way to access the road.

“I went and walked the property today and I don’t know how else you would get onto this property,” said Vice Chair Jason Hobbs. “It’s effectively landlocked unless you can squeeze an access through there.”

Commissioner Todd Bayuk agreed, but wished the property would have been divided better to avoid a problem like this.

“I walked the property, as well, and I’m not a fan of the buffer that’s there, but there’s really no other way to get in and out of that property,” he said. “It’s a shame they couldn’t take a little bit more of the property from the high school. I don’t know how this land got cut up the way it did, it just seems awkward.”

The access road will be wide enough to be used as a fire lane, allowing for emergency vehicle use.

Commissioner Gregory Schultz felt like many of the concerns were addressed by a traffic study and the fact that any noise will be strictly inside. He focused more on the access road request.

“What they’re looking for in terms of the buffer exception is really driven by the issue of safety, for the fire lane,” he said. “So, I don’t think there’s much alternative.”

Jackson wanted to ensure anyone who wants to practice their religion in Flower Mound should have a place to do so.

“If they don’t have that access, how can they use the property for their religious practice,” she said. “If they aren’t granted that, they won’t be able to use it – and we’re talking about first amendment rights here. The other things you guys expressed, I hear them, but they are not in our purview to consider tonight.”

Bayuk encouraged the applicant to make sure they have a proper traffic plan for when they host events that might coincide with any high school football games or any other events going on there.

According to the Town and Kilpatrick, the lot previously had a small church building on it before it was demolished in 2009. In 2013, a Baptist church planned to build on the lot, but backed out. The lot has been vacant since.

The requests will be sent to Town Council for its final approval. Construction on the temple is planned to start in January 2026 and be completed in the latter half of the year.