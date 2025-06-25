Bartonville Town Update – June 2025

Hello Bartonville! I am honored to serve as your mayor and pleased to share a few updates and highlights for the month ahead. One of the Town’s top priorities remains the improvement of our infrastructure. I’m happy to report that construction on East Jeter Road Phase II—part of our three-phase reconstruction initiative—officially began in late May. This phase incorporates geogrid reinforcement technology to increase the road’s long-term durability and performance. We thank our residents for their continued support and patience as we work to deliver safer, longer-lasting roadways for our community.

As noted in last month’s message, the May 3 General Election was canceled in accordance with state law, as all candidates were unopposed. During the May 20 Town Council meeting, Councilmembers Clay Sams (Place 3) and Margie Arens (Place 5) were sworn in for new two-year terms. Councilmember Jim Roberts (Place 1), who was unable to attend, was officially sworn in during our June Council meeting. We are grateful for their continued service and leadership as we pursue key priorities, including infrastructure, public safety and maintaining our rural atmosphere.

The Town has officially begun the budget planning process for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. This is a critical time when we evaluate our priorities, review revenue forecasts and allocate resources responsibly to best serve Bartonville. Every element of the budget—from infrastructure and public safety to community services and capital planning—is approached with careful consideration and transparency. We welcome and encourage your input throughout this important process.

In May, Bartonville’s commitment to community engagement and public safety was on full display. Chief Riggs, Lt. Scudder and Officer Richey represented the Bartonville Police Department at E.P. Rayzor Elementary School’s Career Day, alongside Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Students enjoyed interactive demonstrations and asked insightful questions about careers in public service. Events like this help foster trust and inspire the next generation, and we’re proud of the example our officers continue to set.

We’re also seeing tangible progress in traffic safety. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently completed the installation of traffic lights at two key intersections: IT Neely Road at FM 407 and Rayzor Road at FM 407. These updates mark a significant improvement in traffic flow and safety for both motorists and pedestrians. As the traffic count increases on FM 407, strategic infrastructure investments like these are essential to preserving our quality of life.

Our annual Bartonville Spirit Day, held on May 17 at Town Hall, was a tremendous success. Families from across town gathered to enjoy live music, great food, games and the ever-popular waterslide bounce house—all under beautiful spring skies. Thank you to the residents, volunteers and staff who made this event such a joyful celebration of Bartonville pride. We look forward to more events that bring our community together.

Development Update:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Stay Connected: Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”

Thank you for your continued support and for helping make Bartonville a place we’re all proud to call home.