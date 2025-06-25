Texas Health Resources expands to Argyle with new urgent care clinic

Texas Health Resources opened a new Breeze Urgent Care center on Tuesday in Argyle.

Located on FM 407 just east of Hwy 377, it is designed to provide residents with convenient access to personalized urgent care services.

“With a focus on convenience and delivering a consumer-centered experience, Breeze Urgent Care centers are equipped to handle a variety of urgent medical needs, offering residents the opportunity to receive timely and effective treatment with affordable pricing,” said Jamie Harraid, vice president of Ambulatory Services at Texas Health.

The new facility marks the 31st Breeze Urgent Care center in North Texas.

“The opening of our first center in Argyle demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering high-quality care throughout the region,” said Harraid.

Breeze centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year, with little to no waiting time. Patients can walk in during normal business hours or schedule an appointment online for more convenient scheduling. When patients arrive, they are greeted by a personal clinical concierge who guides them throughout their entire visit. Quick Care video visits are also available for a flat fee of $49 for those who wish to be seen by a Breeze clinician from the comfort of their home.

Most major insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare. Breeze also offers a competitive flat-rate fee of $205 for patients who prefer to pay cash.

Texas Health opened a Breeze Urgent Care center on FM 2499 in Flower Mound in May 2022.

For more information, visit BreezeUrgentCare.TexasHealth.org.