NISD joins local school districts, approves teacher raises following HB 2

Argyle ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD wasted no time approving teacher raises after HB 2 was signed into law, allocating billions of dollars to Texas public schools.

Northwest ISD

On Monday, the NISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved pay raises for all staff as part of its compensation plan for the 2025-26 school year.

The teachers in the district that benefit from HB 2 will receive their raise based on the bill.

Teachers with three or four years of experience will receive a $2,500 raise and those with five or more years of experience will receive a $5,000 raise.

For teachers not covered in HB 2, those with less than three years of experience, NISD has awarded them with a $2,250 raise.

All other staff that aren’t covered in HB 2 will earn 4% more from prior base salary. In addition, NISD said all of its employees will receive a $10 increase in monthly contribution to the TRS Benefit Plan, bringing it up to a $355 monthly contribution.

“While the bill provided limited funding for raises for other staff, Northwest ISD is using revenue from enrollment growth and House Bill 2 to ensure every staff member receives a competitive raise,” said the district in a statement.

NISD has been critical of the work done by the Texas Legislature to benefit schools, and it continued that sentiment, saying it is appreciative of the effort to improve teacher salaries, but there are other needs of public school districts, as well.

“While Northwest ISD remains appreciative of the Texas Legislature’s actions to improve educator salaries, few meaningful improvements were made to school funding,” the statement said. “Of the increased funding Northwest ISD will receive as part of new state law, the overwhelming majority must be used for employee compensation.”

Argyle ISD

On June 17, Argyle released a statement announcing the Board of Trustees had unanimously voted to approve its 2025-26 Teacher and Staff Compensation Plan, which increased wages as part of Argyle’s multi-phase effort to continue providing quality education.

In April, the Board passed motions that added 35 classroom teaching positions to reduce class sizes and restored support staff positions that were cut during the 2024-25 school year.

Under HB 2, teachers with three or four years of experience will get a $2,500 raise and teachers with five or more years of experience will receive a $5,000 raise.

For teachers that aren’t covered by HB 2, those with less than three years of experience, Argyle has promised a $2,100 raise, which is about a 3.5% increase.

All other staff will receive a 3.5% raise based on the midpoint for pay range.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to our teachers and staff for your continued input and engagement, and to the Board of Trustees for their unwavering commitment to prioritizing those who are the heart of our district,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Courtney Carpenter in a statement. “Your feedback shaped these decisions and your dedication drives Argyle ISD forward.”

Lewisville ISD

At its June 9 meeting, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 3% raise for all staff that are not identified in HB 2, which are teachers with at least three years of experience.

The raises will go into effect for the 2025-26 school year.

In HB 2, teachers with three of four years of experience will get a raise of $2,500. Those with five or more years of experience will get a raise of $5,000.

Aside from teachers, the bill does not cover teachers with less than three years of experience and other positions in the district like classroom aides, nurses, counselors, maintenance workers and bus drivers.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp said she was thankful that teachers got raises they deserved, but wished the bill had addressed other positions in public school districts.

“We appreciate the Legislature understanding that compensation for teachers needed to be addressed,” she said. “But it has created a little bit of a hard place for school districts in that you’re having to have different types of raises for different types of employees.”

Substitute teachers will also benefit from the compensation plan, earning an average of $7 more than before, depending on whether they have a degree or certification.

Even after the assistance from HB 2, LISD is still expecting to have a $9.9 million budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year.