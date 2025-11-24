Late-night pizza restaurant to open in Flower Mound

Zio Al’s Pizza & Pasta has plans to open in Flower Mound as signs went up at its restaurant space on FM 2499 next to Market Street.

The Italian restaurant serves pizza, pasta, sandwiches and wings until 3 a.m. as a way to give local customers more options when other restaurants in the area are closed.

“We’re here when others aren’t,” says Zio Al’s website. “No matter the hour, you’re always welcome.”

Zio Al’s was started by Alex Frijat in 2010 after years of working as a pizza delivery driver.

“He opened the first Zio Al’s with scratch-made recipes, high standards and a promise to serve everyone who walked through the door,” according to the website.

The Flower Mound location will be the 11th Zio Al’s in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Zio Al’s serves scratch-made food at any hour open late, growing with care and bringing quality and heart to every neighborhood,” said Frijat.

The Italian spot also has a mobile app for customers to order, earn points and redeem special offers.

According to the Town of Flower Mound, the restaurant hasn’t announced an opening date, yet.