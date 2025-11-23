As the holiday season approaches, many of us look forward to family gatherings and warm meals. But for some, putting food on the table is a daily challenge. The cost of groceries has risen dramatically in recent years—essentials like milk, eggs and bread now cost significantly more than they did just a few years ago.

As first responders, we see these struggles firsthand in the homes we serve. Families who work hard every day are often still struggling to keep food on the table. As an organization dedicated to serving others, we are compelled to act. This year, I challenge everyone who can, to take time and effort to give back to your local food banks.

Within our communities, the Argyle Food Bank is a vital resource, providing groceries and essentials to families in need. They rely on community support to continue their mission. By donating food, funds or even a few hours of your time, you can make a meaningful difference right here in our local neighborhoods.

Ways to Help:

Donate Non-Perishable Food: Items such as canned meats, vegetables, fruits, rice, beans, peanut butter, cereal and pasta are always in demand.

Give Financially: Monetary donations allow the Food Bank to purchase fresh produce, dairy and other essentials that can’t be stored long-term.

Volunteer: The Argyle Food Bank always welcomes caring individuals to help sort food, assist families or organize donation drives.

Each of our ESD Fire Stations will have a Food Drive Donation Box in the front lobby.

Additionally, we recently hosted a historic “push-in” ceremony for our new aerial ladder truck at Fire Station 514 on Sunday, Nov. 16. The event was open to the public and we asked attendees to bring canned goods as donations to help others in need.

Together, we can ensure that no family in our community goes hungry this season.

By the numbers

For the month of August, the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 responded to 278 calls, with 59% being medical related and 41% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:11 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.