Denton County ESD No. 1 & 2 celebrates arrival of new multi-function fire truck

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 welcomed its first quint unit on Sunday with a push-in ceremony at Station 514 in Harvest.

According to the department, Quint 512 is a multi-functional fire truck that combines the capabilities of an engine and a ladder truck and will carry a pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial ladder and ground ladders.

“Quint 512 will enhance our firefighters’ ability to protect lives and property across the community,” said the department in a statement. “Its versatility allows crews to respond more efficiently to a wide ranger of emergencies, strengthening public safety for everyone in our service area.”

The push-in ceremony is a time-honored fire service tradition, the department said, that dates back to the 1800s when firefighters had to manually push their horse-drawn fire engines into the station after returning from a call.

“This act of teamwork became a symbolic gesture of pride, unity and readiness,” said the department. “Today, it remains a cherished ritual when a department welcomes a new apparatus into service.”

In addition to welcoming the new equipment, DCESD No. 1 & 2 collected and delivered 287 pounds of food to the Argyle Food Bank, which will go directly to those in need in the community.

The department will continue to collect donations through Dec. 1, which can be dropped off in the collection boxes in the lobby of any station.

“Thank you to our community for joining us as we honored tradition, celebrated progress and officially welcomed Quint 512 into service,” DCESD No. 1 & 2 stated in a press release.